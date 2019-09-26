Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NCLH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.02, changing hands as low as $50.65 per share. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCLH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NCLH's low point in its 52 week range is $39.36 per share, with $59.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.60.

