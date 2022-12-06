Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NBR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $142.34, changing hands as low as $141.12 per share. Nabors Industries Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBR's low point in its 52 week range is $77.11 per share, with $207.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.65.

