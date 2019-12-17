Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NAV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Navistar International Corp. (Symbol: NAV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.08, changing hands as low as $29.55 per share. Navistar International Corp. shares are currently trading down about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NAV's low point in its 52 week range is $21.32 per share, with $39.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.95.

