Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NAAS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Naas Technology Inc (Symbol: NAAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.56, changing hands as low as $5.32 per share. Naas Technology Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NAAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NAAS's low point in its 52 week range is $2.0775 per share, with $10.9478 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.43.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: SPLG YTD Return
Institutional Holders of CBMG
NETC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.