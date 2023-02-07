Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NAAS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Naas Technology Inc (Symbol: NAAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.56, changing hands as low as $5.32 per share. Naas Technology Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NAAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NAAS's low point in its 52 week range is $2.0775 per share, with $10.9478 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.43.

