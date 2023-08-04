Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MYGN

In trading on Friday, shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.52, changing hands as low as $17.96 per share. Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYGN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.92 per share, with $28.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.29.

