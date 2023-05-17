Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MUSA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $277.38, changing hands as low as $276.71 per share. Murphy USA Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUSA's low point in its 52 week range is $217.39 per share, with $323 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $276.98.

