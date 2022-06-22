Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MUR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.36, changing hands as low as $31.27 per share. Murphy Oil Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.44 per share, with $45.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.