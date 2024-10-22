Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.42, changing hands as low as $106.43 per share. Micron Technology Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MU's low point in its 52 week range is $63.875 per share, with $157.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.61. The MU DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.