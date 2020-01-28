Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTZ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.66, changing hands as low as $57.66 per share. MasTec Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $40.51 per share, with $73.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.