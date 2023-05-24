Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.42, changing hands as low as $58.85 per share. Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTX's low point in its 52 week range is $49.38 per share, with $73.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.30.

