Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTRN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.96, changing hands as low as $79.38 per share. Materion Corp shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTRN's low point in its 52 week range is $66.92 per share, with $96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.85.

