Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.00, changing hands as low as $120.95 per share. Meritage Homes Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MTH's low point in its 52 week range is $65.405 per share, with $152.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.75.
