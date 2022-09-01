Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTG

In trading on Thursday, shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.13, changing hands as low as $13.96 per share. MGIC Investment Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.375 per share, with $16.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.10.

