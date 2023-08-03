Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MT

In trading on Thursday, shares of ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.57, changing hands as low as $27.12 per share. ArcelorMittal SA shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.25 per share, with $32.485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.36.
