Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MSI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $155.45, changing hands as low as $154.02 per share. Motorola Solutions Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSI's low point in its 52 week range is $108.25 per share, with $182.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.