Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MRTN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.75, changing hands as low as $16.23 per share. Marten Transport Ltd shares are currently trading off about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.72 per share, with $19.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.28.

