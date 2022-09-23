Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MRO

In trading on Friday, shares of Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.30, changing hands as low as $22.15 per share. Marathon Oil Corp. shares are currently trading down about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRO's low point in its 52 week range is $12.50 per share, with $33.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.24.

