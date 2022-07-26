Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MRCY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.13, changing hands as low as $56.94 per share. Mercury Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRCY's low point in its 52 week range is $44.44 per share, with $72.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.26.

