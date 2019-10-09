Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MPWR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $138.60, changing hands as low as $131.13 per share. Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPWR's low point in its 52 week range is $101.99 per share, with $163.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.81.

