Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MOS

In trading on Friday, shares of Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.95, changing hands as low as $29.64 per share. Mosaic Co shares are currently trading off about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.36 per share, with $38.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.99. The MOS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

