Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MOMO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Momo Inc (Symbol: MOMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.43, changing hands as low as $33.26 per share. Momo Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOMO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.85 per share, with $41.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.