Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.32, changing hands as low as $46.33 per share. Altria Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MO's low point in its 52 week range is $39.301 per share, with $57.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.23. The MO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

