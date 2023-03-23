Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.07, changing hands as low as $43.59 per share. Altria Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MO's low point in its 52 week range is $40.35 per share, with $57.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.58. The MO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

