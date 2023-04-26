Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MNRO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.82, changing hands as low as $47.69 per share. Monro Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNRO's low point in its 52 week range is $37.49 per share, with $55.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.80.

