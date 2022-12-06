Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MLPX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: MLPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.29, changing hands as low as $41.13 per share. MLP and Energy Infrastructure shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLPX's low point in its 52 week range is $33.20 per share, with $45.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.22.

