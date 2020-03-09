Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MLNX

In trading on Monday, shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (Symbol: MLNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.60, changing hands as low as $110.02 per share. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLNX's low point in its 52 week range is $106.05 per share, with $123.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.33.

