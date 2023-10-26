Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MLM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $399.55, changing hands as low as $395.26 per share. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLM's low point in its 52 week range is $317.25 per share, with $463.365 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $398.99. The MLM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

