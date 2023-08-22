Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MKC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.35, changing hands as low as $82.10 per share. McCormick & Co Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKC's low point in its 52 week range is $70.60 per share, with $94.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.59. The MKC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

