Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MINI

In trading on Friday, shares of Mobile Mini, Inc. (Symbol: MINI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.80, changing hands as low as $35.00 per share. Mobile Mini, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MINI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MINI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.02 per share, with $45.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.