Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MET

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.59, changing hands as low as $62.28 per share. MetLife Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MET's low point in its 52 week range is $48.95 per share, with $77.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.66. The MET DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

