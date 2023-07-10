Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MELI

In trading on Monday, shares of MercadoLibre Inc (Symbol: MELI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1084.63, changing hands as low as $1063.02 per share. MercadoLibre Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MELI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MELI's low point in its 52 week range is $615.54 per share, with $1365.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1067.58.

