Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.69, changing hands as low as $81.29 per share. Medtronic PLC shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDT's low point in its 52 week range is $68.84 per share, with $92.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.69. The MDT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

