Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MCW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mister Car Wash Inc (Symbol: MCW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.17, changing hands as low as $8.27 per share. Mister Car Wash Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MCW's low point in its 52 week range is $7.80 per share, with $12.575 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.80.
Also see: Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
SLP Split History
SDOW Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.