Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MCW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mister Car Wash Inc (Symbol: MCW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.17, changing hands as low as $8.27 per share. Mister Car Wash Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCW's low point in its 52 week range is $7.80 per share, with $12.575 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.80.

