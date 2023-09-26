Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MCO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $316.93, changing hands as low as $315.12 per share. Moody's Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCO's low point in its 52 week range is $230.16 per share, with $363.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $316.30. The MCO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

