Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MCHP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.03, changing hands as low as $78.09 per share. Microchip Technology Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCHP's low point in its 52 week range is $54.77 per share, with $94.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.18. The MCHP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

