Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MCHI

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI China ETF (Symbol: MCHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.88, changing hands as low as $47.65 per share. iShares MSCI China shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MCHI's low point in its 52 week range is $35.02 per share, with $57.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.83.
