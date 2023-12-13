Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MBLY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mobileye Global Inc (Symbol: MBLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.48, changing hands as low as $39.28 per share. Mobileye Global Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MBLY's low point in its 52 week range is $28.7265 per share, with $48.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.08.

