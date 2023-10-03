Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MBIN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.95, changing hands as low as $26.42 per share. Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MBIN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.50 per share, with $33.585 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.60.

