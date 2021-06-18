Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MAURY

In trading on Friday, shares of Marui Limited (Symbol: MAURY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.84, changing hands as low as $37.59 per share. Marui Limited shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAURY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAURY's low point in its 52 week range is $28.81 per share, with $42.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.60.

