Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MATX

In trading on Friday, shares of Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.35, changing hands as low as $86.91 per share. Matson Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MATX's low point in its 52 week range is $59.646 per share, with $125.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.80.

