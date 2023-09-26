Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MATW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.91, changing hands as low as $38.29 per share. Matthews International Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MATW's low point in its 52 week range is $22.12 per share, with $48.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.34.

