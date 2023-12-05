Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MAT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.35, changing hands as low as $19.13 per share. Mattel Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAT's low point in its 52 week range is $15.36 per share, with $22.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.