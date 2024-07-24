Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $439.08, changing hands as low as $428.86 per share. Mastercard Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MA's low point in its 52 week range is $359.77 per share, with $490 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $430.26. The MA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.