Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MA

In trading on Monday, shares of Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $348.69, changing hands as low as $347.23 per share. Mastercard Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MA's low point in its 52 week range is $303.65 per share, with $399.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $347.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.