Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - M

In trading on Monday, shares of Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.54, changing hands as low as $16.07 per share. Macy's Inc shares are currently trading down about 14.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of M shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, M's low point in its 52 week range is $10.54 per share, with $22.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.40.

