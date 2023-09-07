Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LZ

In trading on Thursday, shares of LegalZoom.com Inc (Symbol: LZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.19, changing hands as low as $9.41 per share. LegalZoom.com Inc shares are currently trading off about 12.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LZ's low point in its 52 week range is $6.89 per share, with $15.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.