Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LYV

In trading on Monday, shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.70, changing hands as low as $78.63 per share. Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LYV's low point in its 52 week range is $64.25 per share, with $101.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.55. The LYV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

