Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LYB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.23, changing hands as low as $83.34 per share. LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LYB's low point in its 52 week range is $68.61 per share, with $106.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.15.

