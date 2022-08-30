Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LXU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.21, changing hands as low as $14.56 per share. LSB Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LXU's low point in its 52 week range is $6.0692 per share, with $27.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.