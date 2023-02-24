Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LXP

In trading on Friday, shares of LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.53, changing hands as low as $10.41 per share. LXP Industrial Trust shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LXP's low point in its 52 week range is $8.81 per share, with $16.105 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.41.

